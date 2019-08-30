Contrasting of Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). The two are both Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Global Corporation 3 0.13 N/A -6.93 0.00 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 10 0.66 N/A 0.04 292.50

Table 1 highlights Horizon Global Corporation and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Horizon Global Corporation and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Global Corporation 0.00% 472.9% -30.7% Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 2%

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Global Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.44 beta.

Liquidity

Horizon Global Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Horizon Global Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Horizon Global Corporation and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Global Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Horizon Global Corporation is $2.5, with potential downside of -40.19%. Competitively the average price target of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. is $11.05, which is potential 0.45% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Horizon Global Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.4% of Horizon Global Corporation shares and 89.8% of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.5% of Horizon Global Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.78% of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Global Corporation 21.35% 54.72% 107.22% 175.96% -9.61% 301.4% Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. -4.19% -4.27% 24.91% 29.84% -9.61% 33.29%

For the past year Horizon Global Corporation has stronger performance than Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.

Summary

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Horizon Global Corporation.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes aerospace bearing products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, and point-of-use inventory management. The company supplies approximately 575,000 active stock-keeping units, including hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools, and machined parts. Its hardware products comprise blind fasteners, panel fasteners, bolts and screws, clamps, hi lok pins and collars, hose assemblies, hydraulic fittings, inserts, lockbolts and collars, nuts, rivets, springs, valves, and washers; and chemicals, comprise adhesives, sealants and tapes, lubricants, oil and grease, paints and coatings, industrial gases, coolants and metalworking fluids, and cleaners and cleaning solvents. The companyÂ’s electronic components include connectors, relays, switches, circuit breakers, and lighted products; bearings consist of airframe control bearings, rod ends, spherical bearings, ball bearing rod ends, roller bearings, and bushings; and machined parts and other products comprise brackets, milled parts, shims, stampings, turned parts, and welded assemblies. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is also involved in the installation of various products comprising air and hydraulic tools, as well as drill motors; provision of maintenance and repair services for tools; and rental or lease of tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their subcontractors, as well as industrial customers in the automotive, energy, pharmaceutical, and electronics sectors. The company was formerly known as Wesco Holdings, Inc. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.