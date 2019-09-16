Contrasting of Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) and HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

As Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies, Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) and HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Global Corporation 3 0.13 N/A -6.93 0.00 HD Supply Holdings Inc. 41 1.06 N/A 2.30 17.65

Table 1 demonstrates Horizon Global Corporation and HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Horizon Global Corporation and HD Supply Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Global Corporation 0.00% 472.9% -30.7% HD Supply Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28.1% 9.2%

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Global Corporation’s 1.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, HD Supply Holdings Inc. has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Horizon Global Corporation are 1.6 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. HD Supply Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Horizon Global Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Horizon Global Corporation and HD Supply Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Global Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 HD Supply Holdings Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The downside potential is -41.72% for Horizon Global Corporation with consensus price target of $2.5. Competitively the consensus price target of HD Supply Holdings Inc. is $43.8, which is potential 10.89% upside. Based on the results given earlier, HD Supply Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Horizon Global Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Horizon Global Corporation and HD Supply Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.4% and 97.9%. 7.5% are Horizon Global Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Global Corporation 21.35% 54.72% 107.22% 175.96% -9.61% 301.4% HD Supply Holdings Inc. -0.05% 0.37% -11.26% -2.74% -6.47% 7.97%

For the past year Horizon Global Corporation has stronger performance than HD Supply Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors HD Supply Holdings Inc. beats Horizon Global Corporation.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. Its Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant products and services. The companyÂ’s Construction & Industrial segment offers tilt-up brace systems, forming and shoring systems, concrete chemicals, hand and power tools, cutting tools, rebar, ladders, safety and fall arrest equipment, specialty screws and fasteners, sealants and adhesives, drainage pipes, geo-synthetics, erosion and sediment control equipment, and other engineered materials used in non-residential and residential construction. This segment also provides home improvement solutions, such as light remodeling and construction supplies, kitchen and bath cabinets, windows, plumbing materials, electrical equipment, and other products primarily to small remodeling contractors and trade professionals through local retail outlets. In addition, it offers pre-bid assistance, product submittals, engineering, and tool repair services. It serves contractors, maintenance professionals, home builders, industrial businesses, and government entities through a network of branches and professional sales force, as well as through print catalogs and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as HDS Investment Holding, Inc. and changed its name to HD Supply Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.