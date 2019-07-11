Contrasting of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation 39 1.42 N/A 0.72 53.85 Sun Life Financial Inc. 38 0.00 N/A 3.04 13.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Horace Mann Educators Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.5% Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 10.18% and an $46 average price target. On the other hand, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s potential upside is 17.91% and its average price target is $49.5. Based on the results given earlier, Sun Life Financial Inc. is looking more favorable than Horace Mann Educators Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation -1.69% 6.88% 0.49% -4.2% -8.9% 4.11% Sun Life Financial Inc. -3.36% -1.27% 13.56% 8.23% -7.78% 19.61%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation has weaker performance than Sun Life Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Horace Mann Educators Corporation beats Sun Life Financial Inc.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.