Contrasting of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)

Both Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation 41 1.41 N/A 0.72 60.08 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.05 N/A 1.46 23.73

In table 1 we can see Horace Mann Educators Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. State Auto Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Horace Mann Educators Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 0.3% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s current beta is 0.66 and it happens to be 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, State Auto Financial Corporation has beta of 0.32 which is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Horace Mann Educators Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Horace Mann Educators Corporation is $46, with potential downside of -0.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Horace Mann Educators Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.6% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation has stronger performance than State Auto Financial Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Horace Mann Educators Corporation beats State Auto Financial Corporation.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.