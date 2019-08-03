Contrasting of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) and Its Competitors

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hope Bancorp Inc. has 89.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Hope Bancorp Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hope Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.90% 1.20% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Hope Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp Inc. N/A 14 10.70 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Hope Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Hope Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Hope Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.29 2.40

As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 57.78%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hope Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hope Bancorp Inc. -0.2% 6.27% 6.34% 1.03% -12.83% 24.37% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Hope Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Hope Bancorp Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.44 shows that Hope Bancorp Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s peers are 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hope Bancorp Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services that comprise issuing and advising on letters of credit for export and import businesses, as well as handles documentary collections. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients; mobile banking application for smartphones; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 73 branches in California, New York/New Jersey, Illinois, Washington, Texas, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia; and 8 loan production offices in Dallas, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Portland, Fremont, Newport Beach, and Laguna Niguel. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.