Contrasting of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Since HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.53 N/A -22.38 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.06 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Vericel Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Vericel Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a 155.75% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20. Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 51.13%. Based on the data delivered earlier, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 89% respectively. About 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Vericel Corporation had bullish trend.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.