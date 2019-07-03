Contrasting of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|11
|17.49
|N/A
|-17.76
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|52
|317.37
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
Table 1 highlights HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and uniQure N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|8
|3.00
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a 195.86% upside potential and an average target price of $20. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s average target price is $81, while its potential upside is 7.78%. Based on the data given earlier, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V., analysts belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|-3.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-5.36%
|uniQure N.V.
|-0.41%
|2.94%
|58.22%
|127.49%
|81.88%
|103.02%
For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.
Summary
uniQure N.V. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
