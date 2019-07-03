Contrasting of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 11 17.49 N/A -17.76 0.00 uniQure N.V. 52 317.37 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a 195.86% upside potential and an average target price of $20. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s average target price is $81, while its potential upside is 7.78%. Based on the data given earlier, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.