Contrasting of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 16.17 N/A -22.38 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 136.97% at a $20 average target price. On the other hand, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 700.00% and its average target price is $2.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.