Contrasting of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.00 N/A -22.38 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.88 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 173.60%. Meanwhile, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential downside is -0.81%. The information presented earlier suggests that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 58.7% respectively. 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.