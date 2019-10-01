Contrasting of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 8 0.55 8.22M -22.38 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 4 -0.06 13.48M -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 106,338,939.20% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 318,142,125.51% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 151.34% at a $18.75 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 45.6% respectively. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.