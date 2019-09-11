Contrasting of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

This is a contrast between HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.34 N/A -22.38 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.14 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Jaguar Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 169.54% at a $20 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.