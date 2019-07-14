Contrasting of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 21.15 N/A -17.76 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 127.21 N/A -5.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Analyst Recommendations

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 143.61% upside potential. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 168.56%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Iterum Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.9%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.