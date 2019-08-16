Contrasting of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 17.72 N/A -22.38 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 37.67 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 190.70%. Competitively the average price target of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 375.11% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.