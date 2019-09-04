Contrasting of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.97 N/A -22.38 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 137.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.