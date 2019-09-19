Contrasting of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

As Biotechnology businesses, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.36 N/A -22.38 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 149.38% at a $20 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 31.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.