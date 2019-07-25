Contrasting of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|10
|18.49
|N/A
|-17.76
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-53.2%
Analyst Ratings
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 178.55%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|-3.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-5.36%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-18.96%
|-14.04%
|-3.51%
|-25.04%
|-69.5%
|-4.62%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
