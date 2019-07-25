Contrasting of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 18.49 N/A -17.76 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Analyst Ratings

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 178.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.