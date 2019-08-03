Contrasting of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International Inc. 163 3.13 N/A 8.85 19.49 Hillenbrand Inc. 40 1.08 N/A 2.65 12.69

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Hillenbrand Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Honeywell International Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Honeywell International Inc. is currently more expensive than Hillenbrand Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Honeywell International Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 11.9% Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

Honeywell International Inc.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hillenbrand Inc. has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Honeywell International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hillenbrand Inc. are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Hillenbrand Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Honeywell International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Honeywell International Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Honeywell International Inc. has a 11.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $187.33. Meanwhile, Hillenbrand Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 54.64%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Hillenbrand Inc. is looking more favorable than Honeywell International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Honeywell International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.4% of Hillenbrand Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Honeywell International Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 56.52% of Hillenbrand Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Honeywell International Inc. -0.86% -2.46% 0.89% 20.37% 14.79% 30.53% Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18%

For the past year Honeywell International Inc. had bullish trend while Hillenbrand Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Honeywell International Inc. beats Hillenbrand Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.