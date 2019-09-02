Contrasting of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Both Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 450.64 N/A -1.88 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.99 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Homology Medicines Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Homology Medicines Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Its competitor Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Homology Medicines Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Soligenix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Homology Medicines Inc. and Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 22.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. had bearish trend while Soligenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Soligenix Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.