Contrasting of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Both Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 404.91 N/A -1.88 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.37 N/A -0.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cerus Corporation is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Homology Medicines Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus target price of $36, and a 114.54% upside potential. Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $9 average target price and a 64.23% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Homology Medicines Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares and 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. About 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.