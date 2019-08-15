Contrasting of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

We will be contrasting the differences between HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 26 3.61 N/A 1.36 19.20 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 29 3.42 N/A 2.27 12.36

Table 1 demonstrates HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is currently more expensive than Bankwell Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.34 beta. Competitively, Bankwell Financial Group Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.5% and 53.4%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.1% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.83% -2.57% -6.02% -3.34% -12.16% -2.12%

For the past year HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. was less bearish than Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Bankwell Financial Group Inc. beats HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.