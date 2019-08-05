Contrasting of HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) and Its Rivals

HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HomeStreet Inc. has 81.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand HomeStreet Inc. has 1.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have HomeStreet Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet Inc. 0.00% 5.50% 0.60% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares HomeStreet Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet Inc. N/A 28 21.75 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

HomeStreet Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio HomeStreet Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for HomeStreet Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.28

With average target price of $35, HomeStreet Inc. has a potential upside of 27.88%. The potential upside of the rivals is -0.83%. Based on the data delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that HomeStreet Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HomeStreet Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeStreet Inc. 1.65% -2.42% 2% 18.3% -0.45% 36.69% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year HomeStreet Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that HomeStreet Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, HomeStreet Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

HomeStreet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HomeStreet Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors HomeStreet Inc.’s rivals.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a network of 55 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 48 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 5 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.