Contrasting of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) and Its Rivals

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0.00% 9.90% 1.10% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana N/A 33 13.28 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.26

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -6.36%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 1.26% -2.34% 6.71% -1.4% 22.33% 12.12% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.57 shows that Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s competitors are 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s rivals beat Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana.