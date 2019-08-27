Contrasting of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) and Its Rivals

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
21.4% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana
|0.00%
|9.90%
|1.10%
|Industry Average
|18.11%
|8.23%
|0.94%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana
|N/A
|33
|13.28
|Industry Average
|41.47M
|228.92M
|20.26
Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.17
|1.00
|2.26
As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -6.36%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana
|1.26%
|-2.34%
|6.71%
|-1.4%
|22.33%
|12.12%
|Industry Average
|3.61%
|4.96%
|7.62%
|10.92%
|9.91%
|17.15%
For the past year Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana was less bullish than its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.57 shows that Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s competitors are 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.
Dividends
Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s rivals beat Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana.
