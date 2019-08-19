Contrasting of Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) and County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) and County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp Inc. 36 3.46 N/A 3.24 11.54 County Bancorp Inc. 18 2.40 N/A 2.04 8.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Home Bancorp Inc. and County Bancorp Inc. County Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Home Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Home Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than County Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) and County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.5% County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Home Bancorp Inc.’s 0.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, County Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Home Bancorp Inc. and County Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 County Bancorp Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

County Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus target price and a 30.59% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.4% of Home Bancorp Inc. shares and 28.6% of County Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.4% of Home Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, County Bancorp Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancorp Inc. 1% -0.4% 2.61% 4.59% -18.25% 5.54% County Bancorp Inc. -1.79% 2.64% -4.49% 3.3% -31.6% 2.82%

For the past year Home Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than County Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Home Bancorp Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors County Bancorp Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company offers remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashiersÂ’ check, and drive-in teller services; and crop insurance and milk margin products, as well as credit and debit cards. It provides its services through full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.