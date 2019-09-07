Contrasting of Hologic Inc. (HOLX) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hologic Inc. 47 3.98 N/A -0.11 0.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 245 4.07 N/A 4.80 52.69

Table 1 demonstrates Hologic Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hologic Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2% Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Hologic Inc.’s 0.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Becton Dickinson and Company has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hologic Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Becton Dickinson and Company has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Hologic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Hologic Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 3 2.75

Hologic Inc. has a 0.58% upside potential and an average target price of $50. On the other hand, Becton Dickinson and Company’s potential upside is 4.85% and its consensus target price is $275.2. The information presented earlier suggests that Becton Dickinson and Company looks more robust than Hologic Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hologic Inc. and Becton Dickinson and Company are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 88.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Hologic Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7% Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2%

For the past year Hologic Inc. has stronger performance than Becton Dickinson and Company

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats Hologic Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.