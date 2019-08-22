Contrasting of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)

We are contrasting Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 19 1.71 N/A 2.09 8.29 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 2 0.07 N/A 0.16 13.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 14.5% 10.2% Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.35 shows that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. are 3.2 and 3.1. Competitively, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has 3.6 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 5.6%. Insiders owned roughly 40.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 75.4% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. -3.57% -11.11% -15.2% -13.98% -25.47% -1.26% Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 5.64% -2.05% -6.19% -2.98% -13.8% 11.08%

For the past year Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has -1.26% weaker performance while Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has 11.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. beats Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic China.