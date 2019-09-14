Contrasting of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Both Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 3.60 N/A 1.72 10.29 Globus Maritime Limited 3 0.58 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Globus Maritime Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 15.4% 5.5% Globus Maritime Limited 0.00% -6% -2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Globus Maritime Limited’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.13 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Globus Maritime Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50 Globus Maritime Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.32% for Hoegh LNG Partners LP with consensus target price of $17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares and 1.7% of Globus Maritime Limited shares. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 12.91%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.9% of Globus Maritime Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoegh LNG Partners LP -1.61% 1.14% -9% 0.91% -3.07% 15.24% Globus Maritime Limited -12.35% -6.38% -25.68% -34.52% -51.1% -23.61%

For the past year Hoegh LNG Partners LP had bullish trend while Globus Maritime Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats Globus Maritime Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.