Contrasting of HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Both HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 31 5.63 N/A 0.78 45.03 ExlService Holdings Inc. 61 2.44 N/A 1.38 49.70

In table 1 we can see HMS Holdings Corp. and ExlService Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ExlService Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than HMS Holdings Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. HMS Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

HMS Holdings Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Competitively, ExlService Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HMS Holdings Corp. Its rival ExlService Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. HMS Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for HMS Holdings Corp. and ExlService Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

HMS Holdings Corp.’s average target price is $38, while its potential downside is -2.89%. ExlService Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $67.67 average target price and a -0.10% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that ExlService Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than HMS Holdings Corp., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of HMS Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are ExlService Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07% ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp. was less bullish than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Summary

ExlService Holdings Inc. beats HMS Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 12 factors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.