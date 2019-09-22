Contrasting of HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF) and Its Rivals

HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HMN Financial Inc. has 50.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand HMN Financial Inc. has 6.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has HMN Financial Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial Inc. 0.00% 10.00% 1.10% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares HMN Financial Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial Inc. N/A 21 10.42 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

HMN Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio HMN Financial Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for HMN Financial Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.50

The potential upside of the rivals is -21.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HMN Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMN Financial Inc. 3.16% 3.41% -5.74% 9.11% 10.42% 8.05% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year HMN Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk & Volatility

HMN Financial Inc. is 86.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.14. Competitively, HMN Financial Inc.’s rivals are 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

HMN Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HMN Financial Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.