Contrasting of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

We will be comparing the differences between Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.58 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Histogenics Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Volatility and Risk

Histogenics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 270.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.7 beta. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 170.27% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares and 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.