Contrasting of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Both Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 1.39M 0.11 1.68 PolarityTE Inc. 4 -0.06 13.48M -3.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and PolarityTE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 629,814,227.46% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 315,927,627.26% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Histogenics Corporation’s 3.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 229.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. PolarityTE Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 45.6% respectively. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats PolarityTE Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.