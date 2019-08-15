Contrasting of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Since Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

In table 1 we can see Histogenics Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Global Cord Blood Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Histogenics Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Histogenics Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Cord Blood Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Histogenics Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.29 beta. From a competition point of view, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta which is 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 18.2%. Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).