Contrasting of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Both Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

Histogenics Corporation is 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.29. Calithera Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.84 beta which makes it 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares and 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has stronger performance than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.