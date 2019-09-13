Contrasting of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

As Biotechnology companies, Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 22.59 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Histogenics Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Histogenics Corporation is currently more affordable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.29 beta means Histogenics Corporation’s volatility is 229.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Histogenics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Histogenics Corporation and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 52.62% and its average price target is $46.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has weaker performance than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Histogenics Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.