Contrasting of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) and Its Competitors

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is a company in the Lodging industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 65.31% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.3% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.47% of all Lodging companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 171.00% 5.30% Industry Average 4.28% 29.75% 6.47%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. N/A 85 36.24 Industry Average 147.42M 3.44B 76.59

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 2.38 2.68

$97.6 is the consensus target price of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., with a potential downside of -1.98%. The potential upside of the peers is 15.09%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 3.25% 6.22% 17.99% 31.6% 12.87% 30.43% Industry Average 2.20% 2.79% 8.78% 18.69% 4.62% 19.45%

For the past year Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 1.37 and 1.33 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.22 which is 22.09% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through Management and Franchise, and Ownership segments. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Tapestry Collection by Hilton brands. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including all Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of October 10, 2017, it had approximately 5,000 properties with 825,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.