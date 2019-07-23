Contrasting of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) have been rivals in the Resorts & Casinos for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
|30
|1.52
|N/A
|3.29
|8.39
|Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.
|44
|3.34
|N/A
|1.85
|23.67
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
|0.00%
|56.9%
|11.6%
|Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.
|0.00%
|11.6%
|7.9%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a -7.41% downside potential and a consensus target price of $30.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares and 60.2% of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. shares. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 33.52% of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
|-6.98%
|-17.09%
|-10.88%
|-0.47%
|-30.69%
|4.59%
|Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.
|3.11%
|-5.38%
|2.43%
|12.62%
|0.9%
|14.92%
For the past year Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has weaker performance than Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.
Summary
Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. beats Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. The companyÂ’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, its Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, 720 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250 seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar, and a nine story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as additional existing valet parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
