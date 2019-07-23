Contrasting of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) have been rivals in the Resorts & Casinos for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 30 1.52 N/A 3.29 8.39 Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 44 3.34 N/A 1.85 23.67

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 0.00% 56.9% 11.6% Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 7.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a -7.41% downside potential and a consensus target price of $30.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares and 60.2% of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. shares. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 33.52% of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. -6.98% -17.09% -10.88% -0.47% -30.69% 4.59% Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 3.11% -5.38% 2.43% 12.62% 0.9% 14.92%

For the past year Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has weaker performance than Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. beats Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. The companyÂ’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, its Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, 720 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250 seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar, and a nine story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as additional existing valet parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.