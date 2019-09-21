Contrasting of Hill International Inc. (HIL) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

As Business Services companies, Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.39 N/A -0.45 0.00 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.63 0.00

Demonstrates Hill International Inc. and Steel Connect Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8%

Volatility & Risk

Hill International Inc.’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc.’s beta is 0.16 which is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hill International Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Steel Connect Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Hill International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Steel Connect Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hill International Inc. and Steel Connect Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.1% and 51.7%. Hill International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year Hill International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Steel Connect Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Hill International Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.