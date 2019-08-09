Contrasting of Hill International Inc. (HIL) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. 3 0.42 N/A -0.45 0.00 MAXIMUS Inc. 72 1.98 N/A 3.65 20.15

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1% MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.88 shows that Hill International Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MAXIMUS Inc.’s 0.88 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hill International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MAXIMUS Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. MAXIMUS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hill International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hill International Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 97.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Hill International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, MAXIMUS Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27% MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94%

Summary

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.