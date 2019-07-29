Contrasting of Hill International Inc. (HIL) and Its Peers

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Hill International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.56% of all Business Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Hill International Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hill International Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.10% -9.10% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Hill International Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hill International Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Hill International Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.10 2.79 2.60

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 71.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hill International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hill International Inc. -3.43% -18.48% -30.56% -27.88% -59.46% -26.95% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Hill International Inc. had bearish trend while Hill International Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Hill International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Hill International Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. Hill International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hill International Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Hill International Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, Hill International Inc.’s peers are 24.54% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

Hill International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hill International Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.