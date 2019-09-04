Contrasting of Highpower International Inc. (HPJ) and Its Competitors

Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) is a company in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Highpower International Inc. has 11% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Highpower International Inc. has 32.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Highpower International Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highpower International Inc. 0.00% 19.70% 5.30% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Highpower International Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Highpower International Inc. N/A 4 4.76 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Highpower International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Highpower International Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highpower International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.63 2.94

The competitors have a potential upside of 104.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Highpower International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highpower International Inc. 0% 1.6% 25.71% 47.35% 56.14% 105.07% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Highpower International Inc. has stronger performance than Highpower International Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Highpower International Inc. are 1 and 0.7. Competitively, Highpower International Inc.’s competitors have 2.93 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Highpower International Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Highpower International Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Highpower International Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.01. Competitively, Highpower International Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Highpower International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Highpower International Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Highpower International Inc.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in recycling scrap battery materials and sells the recycled materials; the processing, marketing, and research of battery materials; and the design and production of battery packs and systems. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, lighting, etc. It sells its products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.