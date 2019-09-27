Contrasting of HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)

This is a contrast between HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 1 -0.23 106.83M 0.22 5.71 U.S. Energy Corp. N/A 0.00 7.20M -0.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of HighPoint Resources Corporation and U.S. Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 7,970,603,596.21% 4.6% 2.3% U.S. Energy Corp. 1,429,422,275.16% -19.4% -13.7%

Risk & Volatility

HighPoint Resources Corporation is 207.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.07 beta. U.S. Energy Corp.’s 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

HighPoint Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor U.S. Energy Corp. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. U.S. Energy Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for HighPoint Resources Corporation and U.S. Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of HighPoint Resources Corporation is $2.5, with potential upside of 60.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HighPoint Resources Corporation and U.S. Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 3.4%. 2.5% are HighPoint Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, U.S. Energy Corp. has 45.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8% U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85%

For the past year HighPoint Resources Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than U.S. Energy Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors HighPoint Resources Corporation beats U.S. Energy Corp.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.