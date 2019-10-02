Contrasting of HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) and Its Competitors

As Independent Oil & Gas company, HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HighPoint Resources Corporation has 95.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.5% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have HighPoint Resources Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 7,788,146,096.09% 4.60% 2.30% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting HighPoint Resources Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 106.83M 1 5.71 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

HighPoint Resources Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for HighPoint Resources Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.86 2.66

The potential upside of the peers is 92.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HighPoint Resources Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year HighPoint Resources Corporation has -49.80% weaker performance while HighPoint Resources Corporation’s rivals have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HighPoint Resources Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s peers have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.07 shows that HighPoint Resources Corporation is 207.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

HighPoint Resources Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors HighPoint Resources Corporation’s peers beat HighPoint Resources Corporation.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.