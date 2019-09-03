Contrasting of HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL)

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.57 N/A 0.22 5.71 Isramco Inc. 118 3.95 N/A 6.23 19.30

Table 1 demonstrates HighPoint Resources Corporation and Isramco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Isramco Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. HighPoint Resources Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isramco Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1%

Risk and Volatility

HighPoint Resources Corporation is 207.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.07 beta. Competitively, Isramco Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HighPoint Resources Corporation is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Isramco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Isramco Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for HighPoint Resources Corporation and Isramco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HighPoint Resources Corporation has an average price target of $2.5, and a 113.68% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Isramco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares. Comparatively, 58.6% are Isramco Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8% Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44%

For the past year HighPoint Resources Corporation has -49.8% weaker performance while Isramco Inc. has 1.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors HighPoint Resources Corporation.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.