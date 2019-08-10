Contrasting of HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.59 N/A 0.22 5.71 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.51 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HighPoint Resources Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us HighPoint Resources Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for HighPoint Resources Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

HighPoint Resources Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 404.20% and an $6 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HighPoint Resources Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 5.32% respectively. About 2.5% of HighPoint Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0%

Summary

HighPoint Resources Corporation beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on 7 of the 9 factors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.