Contrasting of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 6.99 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.77% and 0.06% respectively. About 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has 90.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund had bullish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.