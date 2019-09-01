Contrasting of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

As Asset Management businesses, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares and 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.