Contrasting of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

As Asset Management businesses, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares and 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
