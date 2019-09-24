Contrasting of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

This is a contrast between Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.56

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.77% and 0% respectively. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.07%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has weaker performance than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.