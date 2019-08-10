Contrasting of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

We will be comparing the differences between Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.36 N/A 0.66 16.94

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.77% and 30.07%. 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.