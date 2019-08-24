Contrasting of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

Both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.08 N/A 0.35 47.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 39.77% and 2.94% respectively. About 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.