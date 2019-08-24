Contrasting of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

Both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.08
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 39.77% and 2.94% respectively. About 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
