Contrasting of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Since Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|19
|1.22
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 39.77% and 31.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.
