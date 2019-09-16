Contrasting of HEXO Corp. (HEXO) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HEXO Corp. has 9.15% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its peers. 8.04% of HEXO Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.35% of all Drugs – Generic companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has HEXO Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting HEXO Corp. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO Corp. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for HEXO Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.73 2.31 2.59

As a group, Drugs – Generic companies have a potential upside of 86.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HEXO Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year HEXO Corp. has weaker performance than HEXO Corp.’s peers.

Dividends

HEXO Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HEXO Corp.’s peers beat HEXO Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.