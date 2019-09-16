Contrasting of HEXO Corp. (HEXO) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
HEXO Corp. has 9.15% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its peers. 8.04% of HEXO Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.35% of all Drugs – Generic companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has HEXO Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HEXO Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|8.34%
|72.85%
|5.16%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting HEXO Corp. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HEXO Corp.
|N/A
|6
|0.00
|Industry Average
|30.79M
|369.43M
|157.92
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for HEXO Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HEXO Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.73
|2.31
|2.59
As a group, Drugs – Generic companies have a potential upside of 86.14%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HEXO Corp. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HEXO Corp.
|-0.23%
|-20.82%
|-45.59%
|-19.62%
|34.51%
|24.2%
|Industry Average
|5.03%
|7.83%
|17.34%
|45.36%
|47.37%
|52.23%
For the past year HEXO Corp. has weaker performance than HEXO Corp.’s peers.
Dividends
HEXO Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
HEXO Corp.’s peers beat HEXO Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
